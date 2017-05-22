SS Rajamouli Thanks Cops For Arresting Gang Who Created Pirated Copy Of Baahubali 2

Hyderabad: Baahubali director S S Rajamouli, today thanked police officials here for their swift action in arresting a gang who allegedly created a pirated copy of the blockbuster film.

"We are very thankful from the film industry, from Arka productions and from Baahubali team for their efforts. A sense of fear should be there that this punishment will be given if we indulge in this piracy," Rajamouli told reporters.

He felt that filmmakers should stop the leak at the source itself as it later becomes difficult to contain the damage.

"They came to thank (us). We have arrested six persons (in connection with the case)," ACP (cyber crime) Raghuvir told PTI.

Six persons of a gang were arrested from Delhi and Patna for allegedly creating a pirated copy of Bahubali: The Conclusion and for "blackmailing" its producers on the pretext of circulating the pirated clip on Internet, police had said on May 16.

The arrested accused, who includes the owner of a theatre located in Bihar, allegedly "blackmailed" and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to stop the pirated version from uploading on the Internet, they had said.