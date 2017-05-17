Baahubali Fame Prabhakar Plays Villain In Prabhudheva's Yung Mung Sung

Chennai: Remember Prabhakar, who played the menacing leader of the savage group Kalakeya in the first part of Baahubali? He plays the antagonist in actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva's upcoming Tamil film Yung Mung Sung.

"Prabhakar plays the villain. I can't spoil the fun by talking about his character now but I can assure you he doesn't play the typical antagonist," the film's director M.S Arjun told IANS.

In the film, Prabhudheva plays a stunt master.

Talking about the project, he said: "It's going to be an action a la the 1980s martial arts film. Prabhudheva sir will be undergoing kung fu classes. We will travel to China soon where he will learn from real masters."

Also starring Lakshmi Menon, RJ Balaji and Ashwin, the film is inching closer to completion.

"With the China schedule, we will wrap up the project. Audiences will get to see Prabhudheva sir's comical side too and he has done a fabulous job," he said.