Baahubali Star Prabhas' New Look is Out And You Can't Keep Your Eyes Off Him

Following the release of the much-anticipated film of 2017 Baahubali: The Conclusion, actor Prabhas decided to jet off to USA for a vacation. And considering the fact that he spent five year on SS Rajamouli’s film, he truly deserved it.

The actor, who will soon be seen in Saaho, is now back in India. Tipped to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film will be shot in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. The film will be directed by Sujeeth, and will have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Ever since the film’s teaser was released, his fans across the world have been discussing his new look which stands in stark contrast to the epic period saga.

As far as Prabhas’ role in Saaho goes, there isn’t much clarity if he plays a thug, a police officer or a commoner.

But what’s really interesting is his look in the film.

Going by the recent photo of Prabhas that has been doing the rounds, the actor visited Aalim Hakim, the popular hair stylist. Aalim took to his Instagram account to revealed his new look, “The Bahubali of the Indian Film Industry….Prabhas #Prabhas #AalimHakim #SalonHakimsAalim #HArocks.”