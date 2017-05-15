Baahubali Star Ramya Krishna is Powerful, Compelling in Mathangi Promo

If there is are recent films which have turned Southern actors into household names, it ought to be SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. And Ramya Krishna is one actress, who hasn’t just made it big with the Baahubali franchise, but also earned a huge fan base across India. Ramya, who continues to be lauded for the perfection with which she essayed the role of Sivagami in Baahubali franchise, is flooded with offers.

Ramya’s upcoming film is called Mathangi. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film.

Sivagami may have been a fictional character in Baahubali franchise, but it is Ramya who made the valiant, strong and compassionate queen of Mahishmati so believable. Her exceptionally expressive eyes not only conjured strong emotional reactions, but also made the performance so indelible. The moment you watch Mathangi promo, you’d feel her character has drawn inspiration from Sivagami.

Mathangi which will hit the screens by June end will be released in Tamil and Telugu.