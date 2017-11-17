GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Baahubali Star Rana Daggubati Makes Malayalam Film Debut as King Marthanda Varma

Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to announce his debut in Mollywood, revealing the film's main character and eponymous title as well as its director.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2017, 3:27 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati - who famously played villain Bhallaladeva in Baahubali - is set to star in a Malayalam movie on Marthanda Varma, the Kerala king who halted the Dutch advance in the Indian subcontinent.

Daggubati tweeted on Friday that he will play the titular role in K Madhu's upcoming film Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma - The King of Travancore. Marthanda Varma, who ruled the south Kerala kingdom of Travancore from 1729-1758, crushed the Dutch forces under Eustachius De Lannoy in the battle of Colachel and laid the foundation for a modern state.

This will be 32-year old Daggubati's first movie in Mollywood, his earlier ones were in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Madhu, who is more known for his whodunits like Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, is planning the period drama on a big budget with Resul Pookutty as the sound engineer Peter Hein choreographing the fights and Manu Jagath of Baahubali fame erecting the sets. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

