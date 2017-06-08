Baahubali Stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to Team Up in Saaho

Agreed, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 wasn’t just lauded state-of-the-art VFX and interesting storyline, but also the chemistry that its lead pair Baahubali and Devasena, played by Prabhas and Anushka Shetty shared.

But before Baahubali 2 trailer was released officially, the teaser for Prabhas' upcoming Saaho was out. And as expected, the film (Saaho) had raised everyone's expectations.

Soon UV Creations - the makers of actor Prabhas’ next - declared the film’s title and that it would be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

In an official statement, UV Creations had announced that after playing the title role in Baahubali franchise, Prabhas's next will be an ambitious high-tech action drama titled Saaho.

The film's director Sujeeth, who shared the title on his official Twitter account, also spoke about the budget that was being considered for the film.

"The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," Sujeeth was quoted as saying by IANS.

While we know that the film’s music has been given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and that Sabu Cyril will take care of production design, there has been no confirmation about the leading lady.

According to a report, a source has confirmed that Anushka has been finalized for the role. Yes, the Baahubali pair will be reuniting for Saaho. A report in DNA too confirmed the news. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still to be issued.

Actors Prabhas and Anushka were previously seen in films like Billa and Mirchi.