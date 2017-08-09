Baahubali 2 Completes 100 Days, Mints Over 1700 Crores Worldwide

The massive success of Baahubali 2 is unmatchable as the movie is the first Indian film to fetch nearly Rs 1700 crores upon its 100-day run at the box office.After Baahubali – The Beginning’s mega success, one wondered if SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 will match to its predecessor’s success or not. However, the film went on to break all records and not just of its prequel but of all other Indian films that ruled the number game before it.Baahubali: The conclusion's 100-day box office collection has cornered the collections of biggest Bollywood hits like PK and Dangal in the same time period. The film made a whopping Rs 40 crore on the day one and entered the 100 Crore club in its opening weekend itself.The film went on to introduce Rs 1000 crore club. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 made Rs 510 crore at the box office while adding all versions in India amounted to a gross total of around Rs 1400 crores. Baahubali 2 has a small pie to its revenue from overseas collection.There has not been even a single big hit during these 100 days of Baahubali 2.Bollywood films including Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos, Jab Harry Met Sejal, flip-flopped one after the other at the box office and didn't create any records as such.In Kollywood too, the film is still running and has grossed Rs 75 crores at the Kerala Box Office, making it the fastest movie to enter the 50-crore club in Kollywood.Aamir Khan’s Dangal wouldn't have been able to compete with Baahubali if China had not given such unprecedented love to Dangal. Baahubali 2 didn’t rake in a lot in China and Taiwan despite having the same distributors.Baahubali 2 is still running in multiplexes in metro cities and is now available online on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam with English subtitles.