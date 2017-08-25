Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Movie Review: First Day, First Show

After a prolonged battle with CBFC and an intervention from FCAT, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all set to hit the screens today with a total of 8 cuts. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag, in lead roles, has been directed by Kushan Nandy.With a strong inherent flavour in the dialect of its characters, the trailer promised a lot of thrills, situational jokes and action and it’ll be interesting to see how much of it, the film actually delivers.The story revolves around Babu, who finds his reputation of being the number one contract killer at risk when Banke, his disciple, comes into play. When the two receive the contracts to kill the same three people, they decide to play a game - whoever kills more, is the undisputed champion. However, unknown to the actual game, Babu needs to make sure that he's neither a target nor a pawn.Nawazuddin Siddiqui has time and again proved his acting prowess and whether he’ll carve a special place as Babu – will be interesting to see.Will the film be a reminder of Siddiqui’s incredible performance in Gangs of Wasseypur? Will Siddiui-Bidita’s chemistry strike a chord? Will the film enthrall and entertain the audience to the fullest? Will the makers maintain the rustic authenticity as depicted in the trailer? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.