Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is The Desi Action Hero

The first poster of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz may have featured just Nawazuddin Siddiqui's back but the second one sees a full-fledged lungi-clad Nawazuddin with a radio clenched in his arms and a gun fixed in his lungi.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is an action thriller starring Divya Duta, Bidita Bag, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami and Shraddha Das alongside the actor.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter to share the poster and announced that the film's teaser will be unveiled tomorrow.

The film is touted to be a quirky ride into the life and times of a small time contract killer, Babu, and takes into account his love life and rivalries.

Nawazuddin watched James Bond films to prepare for his character in the film and said that the first thing that came to his mind after reading the script was Bond. "When I read the script, Bond immediately came to mind. In terms of the clothes and styling, my character doesn't have anything in common with him. Yet, I wanted to make him cool," he said in a statement.