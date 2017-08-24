If there's one concept that Bollywood producers would wish to do away with, it's the concept of box office clashes. Many a time, either because of the star power or a big banner, a film takes away the cake from the ones which may be rich in content, but don't boast of enough meat to grab the eyeballs. The producers often time their film's release in a way that it doesn't clash with any other big release. Like in the past two months, Bollywood films featuring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar took over the box office and the small ones stayed away.It was only last week that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi had to compete with Gurinder Chadha's Partition: 1947 and that too, the latter picked up smoothly over the weekend through a strong word of mouth.With over 9 films hitting the screens and competing for eye balls this Friday, it'll not be a clash, but a pure box-office battle.Here's a quick lowdown on all films you can watch this weekend.Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag, the film has been directed by Kushan Nandy. With a strong inherent flavour in the dialect of the characters, the film's trailer promises a lot of thrills, situational jokes and action. The story revolves around Babu, who finds his reputation of being the number one contract killer at risk when Banke, his disciple, comes into play. When the two receive the contracts to kill the same three people, they decide to play a game - whoever kills more, is the undisputed champion. However, unknown to the actual game, Babu needs to make sure that he's neither a target nor a pawn.Directed by Raj & DK, the film sees Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez paired opposite each other for the first time. The film offers a unique love story revolving around two (read three) people. A simple, safe and decent man Gaurav, who dreams to settle down with Kavya, a woman of his choice, is content with his routine life. Kavya, on the other hand, lusts for someone more adventurous and risky. When a case of mistaken identity (Rishi) shakes up Gaurav's life, the film offers a thrilling and a humorous ride.Considering that the film marks Bollywood debuts of two actors - Aadar Jain and Anya Singh, Qaidi Band has already created a certain buzz. Directed by Habib Faisal, the film revolves around the story of seven under trial prisoners, who form a music band in jail and considers it as their only hope for freedom.Amole Gupte's brings to celluloid the story of an 8-year-old Sunny Gill, who was born with a no sense of smell but gets lucky when a laboratory experiment gives Sunny the most refined and the accurate sense of smell ever. Quite interestingly, the little boy can sniff what most of the police dog squads cannot and plays a pivotal role in busting the heftiest car racket in the country.Helmed by Seema Kapoor, the film features the likes of Om Puri, Vinay Pathak and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Touted to be a satirical comedy, the film revolves around a kabadiwala or a scrap dealer, who becomes rich and in order to be like other millionaires, he changes his wardrobe and tries different accents. The film basically finds its base on his journey from rags to riches.Featuring Sanjay Mishra in a key role, the film is set in a medical training college. While the doctors are being trained, they find themselves falling for one another - despite being married. The film focusses on the relationship between a married professor and his young married student and aims at sending out a message related to extra marital affairs.Directed and co-written by Nikolaj Arcel, the film is a continuation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. The film features Idris Elba as Roland Deschain, a gunslinger on a quest to protect the Dark Tower – a mythical structure which supports all realities, while Matthew McConaughey plays his nemesis, Walter o'Dim, the Man in Black, who wants to destroy the Dark Tower.Directed by Patrick Hughes, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek in key roles. The film revolves around the story of world's top protection agent who's called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, who happens to be one of the most notorious hitmen. On the course of their journey when the two, who've been on opposite sides of the bullet for almost all their life, have to survive each other. As they begin their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless dictator who is only out for blood.Another film to hit the screens this Friday is Yadvi - The Dignified Princess. The film sees Chandrachur Singh, Charu Vyas, Rahul Godara and Jyoti Singh in key roles. Set in 1940's India, much before the cry for feministic equality caught ground, the story revolves around the life of a princess, who is raised in an extremely wealthy family but ends up losing all her privileges in her middle age.