Babumoshai Bandookbaaz's Character Is MyFavourite: Bhagwan Tiwari

: Versatile actor Bhagwan Tiwari says his character in the upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is his most favourite.Bhagwan, who has worked in films like Raees and Masaan, will be seen essaying the role of a Superintendent of police (SP).Talking about his character, Bhagwan said: "This is one of my favourite characters I have played on the screen so far. I have put in a lot of effort in minute detailing of my character. From finalising my look in the film to meeting the SP of my hometown for getting in sync with my role, I have done it all."The actor says coming from a theatre background he has always "tried to do justice to the roles I play on screen".Bhagwan is currently seen in the show Ghulaam on Life OK.