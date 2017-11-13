Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache

Best picture ever!!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/pqFDPBztkQ — Best of Aishwarya (@skv1993) November 11, 2017

T 2709 - Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family .. pic.twitter.com/yiFlJEXT6C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

T 2709 - A Sunday they ask as to how it was .. a new bride was welcomed into the family .. and the Sunday well wishers were no less with the excitement .. family marriages are such a glorious event .. as is the event at the gates of Jalsa, each Sunday .. pic.twitter.com/l5V0N41MVj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

T 2708 - much more .. pic.twitter.com/5qhq9vqjXo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 11, 2017

T 2708 - मेरे सर्वप्रथम ! मेरे अनमोल ! मेरे सब कुछ !! pic.twitter.com/zHxMGoVyMs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 11, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and little Aaradhya had a weekend of fun, joy, and laughter as they got together to attend a family wedding.In the pictures that have surfaced on social media from the big fat Indian wedding, the Bachchans look flamboyant as they welcome the new bride home.One of the most special photographs doing the rounds of social media is that of the lovely couple wherein Aishwarya looked ethereal in a red ensemble and Abhishek looked suave in blue.Big B, who is almost always active on social media, took to Twitter to share the moments of love and joy. "Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family ..” he wrote alongside the photograph.Sharing another photo of fans waiting to greet the Bachchans outside their residence, Big B wrote, “A Sunday they ask as to how it was .. a new bride was welcomed into the family .. and the Sunday well wishers were no less with the excitement .. family marriages are such a glorious event .. as is the event at the gates of Jalsa, each Sunday ..”The entire family has been at the forefront in donning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s creations. And this time too, they didn’t disappoint. Both Jaya and Shweta chose regal outfits from the designer duo’s collection.The designer duo also took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the Bachchans dressed to their best.In case you haven't geared up for the wedding season yet, these pictures are sure to motivate you to begin the preparations in full swing.