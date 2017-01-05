Background Score Will Travel As a Character Throughout Dhayama: Sathish Selvam

Chennai: Composer Sathish Selvam has recorded the background score of upcoming Tamil thriller Dhayama, a film to be completely shot in a single room, with the help of 60 piece orchestra at Macedonia.

"Composing for a single room thriller is really a tough task and for a debutant composer, it is even more challenging.AThe film's story is such that its genre changes every 10th minute. The background score needs to accentuate the mood of the film. Hence, we decided to record it with 60 piece orchestra in Macedonia," Sathish told IANS.

"The background score will travel as a character throughout the film," he said.

Directed by Kannan Rangaswamy, the film stars Santhosh Prathap, Jayakumar, Jiiva Ravi and Aira Aggarwal.