Backstreet Boys Want to Collaborate with Diplo

Boyband Backstreet Boys express their desire to work with artists like Zedd, Diplo and Steve Aoki.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Back Steet Boys official and Diplo official
Los Angeles: Boyband Backstreet Boys have hinted they want to collaborate with Diplo.

The I Want It That Way hitmakers including AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell, said they are reaching out to musicians who they have always been inspired by over the years and potential fans on upcoming music in the future, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"We're reaching out to people who we were always inspired by or who may have been fans and we didn't even know. We've all made friends with different people," AJ said.

And the various members in the boy band have all contacted a string of different artists, including Zedd, Diplo and Steve Aoki, in a bid to get them on board a collaborative track.

"Nick's been talking to Steve Aoki, Howie talked to Zedd, who's been a big, big fan and Diplo, we've also talked to."

The group have previously worked with The Chainsmokers, and the fivesome have hailed the duo as amazing artists.
