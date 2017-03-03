Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Arijit Singh's Voice, Alia-Varun's Equation Weave Magic in This New Song
After wooing the viewers with varied numbers including the upbeat title track, groovy rendition of Tamma Tamma, soulful
Titled Roke Na Ruke Naina, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik. There's no doubt that Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry - both onscreen and offscreen - is working wonders for the tracks and the film's promotion in general.
Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a sequel to the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
First Published: March 3, 2017, 11:11 AM IST
