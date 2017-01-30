Badrinath Ki Dulhania Teaser: Varun Dhawan's Photoshoot Will Tickle Your Funnybone

The first teaser of much-awaited romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania is out and it introduces the first lead of the film. The funny teaser features Varun Dhawan aka Badrinath in a suit trying to strike a pose like a filmsatar.

Standing a photo studio surrounded by Bollywood beauties, Badri is trying to follow the instructions of the photographer till he loses his cool. So does that mean our hero is going to be a short-tempered hunk trying to impress his lady love? Only time will tell. Till then we can't get over the cuteness with which Varun Dhawan is trying to smile and face the camera.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the sequel of 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt again. The film has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan, and produced by Karan Johar. The film is releasing on March 10.