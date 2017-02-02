The trailer of much-anticipated Badrinath Ki Dulhania out and it's all about Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their lovable 'desi' chemistry.

The sequel of 2014's hit romantic comedy, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film is about a short-tempered Badrinath Bansal who falls in love with Vaidehi and plans to marry her. This starts a sweet and sour journey of the two and how they finally figure out their love for each other. It so refreshing to see them both in a desi avatar.

Varun and Alia are back for their third film together after Student of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The bubbly couple is the soul of BKD and we can't wait for the film to experience their cute chemistry once again.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad and Girish Karnad. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on March 10.