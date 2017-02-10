Varun- Alia Get Dance Lessons From Madhuri for Tamma Tamma

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the promotion of their upcoming romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film has been in talks not only because it is a sequel of 2014's hit film,Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania but also because of its music. The makers have recreated the hit song Tamma Tamma starring Madhuri Dixit, for the film.

To full song is all set to release on Februray 11, but before that, the original Tamma Tamma girl has decided to teach the young jodi the signature step. In a video shared by Dharam Productions, Madhuri can be seen giving lessons to Badrinath and his Dulhania.

The original Bappi Lahiri composition was released in 1989 as a hit song of Thanedaar. The song featured Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and the classic 80's disco theme. It'll be interesting to see how Tanishk Bagchi have recreated the classic number with a modern touch.