BAFTA Suspends Harvey Weinstein's Membership

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has suspended Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's membership "in light of recent very serious" multiple sexual assault allegations against him."Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values," read a statement on behalf of the organisation, reports aceshowbiz.com."This has led to Mr Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA's constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry."BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments," the statement further read.Besides others, actresses like Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and Gwyneth Paltrow have said that they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein at different times.