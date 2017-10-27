Bangladeshi Filmmaker Mostafa Sarwar Farooki Calls Doob Meditative
The India-Bangladesh co-production drama film, written and directed by Farooki, stars acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan and also features Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra.
Image: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's Facebook account
Kolkata: Acclaimed Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki says his forthcoming film Doob: No Bed Of Roses, which premiered here on Thursday, has a meditative quality to it.
"A lot of things have been told without saying anything. For me its a very different kind of treatment. Its meditative, its calm outside but inside its like a volcano," Farooki told IANS at the premiere.
The film tells the story of two people from different families who fall in love after the head of one of the families dies. It's a story about love, fallout and reunion.
Doob, co-produced by Jazz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films along with Eskay Movies, releases on October 27.
