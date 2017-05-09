Bank Chor Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi Are Funny But Baba Sehgal Takes Away The Cake

Bank robberies have always caught the fancy of filmmakers but this time, the makers decided to add a humorous touch to the conventional theme. Directed by Bumpy, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles. The film revolves around three people scheming to rob a bank but how their plans fall flat on the face when the circumstances go out of control.

The trailer begins with references to the previous thieves' portrayal in Bollywood including the likes of John Abraham as 'Dangerous Chor' (Dhoom 1), Hrithik Roshan as 'Cool Chor' (Dhoom 2) and Aamir Khan as 'Smart Chor' (Dhoom 3). And then the makers introduce the 'Real Chor' - Riteish as Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar and then the crazy journey of robbers unfold. The robber-cop act of Riteish and Vivek is hilarious but it's Baba Sehgal's cameo that takes away the cake.