Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection Day 5: Kriti Sanon, Ayushman Khurana Starrer Mints ₹15.42 Crores

#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.95 cr, Sun 5.15 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2 cr. Total: ₹ 15.42 cr. India biz. #BKB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2017

Apart laughs😃Amazing writeup on new relationship dynamics shown btwn father Narrotam Mishra & his daughter Bitti Mishra in #BareillykiBarfi pic.twitter.com/65FfoK6Qui — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 23, 2017

TU so much 4 all the love cinema lovers🙏🏾Overwhelmed!Encourages me to tell more stories from the heart!Gratitude everyday😀#BareillyKiBarfi pic.twitter.com/fZZCHPycLy — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) August 22, 2017

Can't describe how overwhelmed I am for all this love.It was a tough part 4 me but am glad it's resonating with all u b'ful ppl. GRATITUDE❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SrxYdRLsY — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 20, 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi grossed ₹15.42 crore on Day 5 of its releases. Despite a dismal opening on Friday last week with barely 10-15% occupancy, Bareilly Ki Barfi has found its ground with audiences who have applauded its powerful punchlines, light humor and fun storyline. With just ₹2.42 crore business on Friday, Bareilly Ki Barfi got a good word of mouth and the movie followed the trend of Hindi Medium and Toilet Ek Prem Katha which had their numbers soaring on Day 2 and Day 3.Bareilly Ki Barfi’s BO collection on Saturday was ₹3.95 crore and ₹5.15 crore on Sunday, ₹1.90 crore on Monday and ₹2 crores on Tuesday raking a total of ₹15.42 crore until Day 5. The trend is quite encouraging and doesn’t seem to stop for some time more. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the Box Office Collections of Bareilly Ki Barfi on Day 5:The movie was tagged as ‘Saal Ki Sabse Swadisht aur Parivarik Film’ and has proven the same by attracting family audiences too besides the younger generation in non-metro India that can relate well with the larger-than-life Bitti Mishra – the protagonist played by Kriti Sanon.Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari seems to like the most the father-daughter chemistry the movie brings forth and captioned it, “Apart laughs Amazing writeup on new relationship dynamics shown btwn father Narrotam Mishra & his daughter Bitti Mishra in #BareillykiBarfi”The director also thanked the audiences for encouraging such a light-hearted story.Actor Rajkummar Rao – whose transition in the movie was loved by the audience - stated in a tweet that it ‘wasn’t too easy for him’.