Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection: The Film Opens On a Low Note

Bareilly Ki Barfi had a dull release yesterday with just 10-15% occupancy on its first day. The movie has released amidst great competition from Akshay Kumar's Toilet – Ek Prem Katha which is still going strong and Hollywood’s Annabelle: Creation, which made a decent entry yesterday.While the day one collection is expected to be on the lower side, it'll interesting to see how the film garners attention through word of mouth. The movie is being compared to Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium, which had a similar budget and day one box office collection but finally went onto make it big with its content and performances.Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi brings together Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and RajKummar Rao for the first time on silver screen. Kriti essays the role of a small town girl, Bitti Mishra, a non-conformist who lives a lifestyle deemed misfit in the conservative town of Bareilly. She is pressurized for being unable to find a suitable groom. She tries to escape home while chasing a queen size life but finds a novel titled Bareilly Ki Barfi where she finds the protagonist much like herself. And then her chase begins to find the author when Ayushmann who plays Chirag and Rajkummar who plays Pritam, make their entry in the comic plot.The movie has received fine reviews from Bollywood critics and if the word of mouth also comes positive then the film will pick up during the weekend. The movie is driven by fun yet quality content and audiences from non-metro and small cities can very well relate to the female protagonist. The writers Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain have delivered an interesting storyline and script while Juno Chopra’s creative execution binds the audience.The film is made on a small budget of Rs 20 Crores and has raked just about 1.5-2 crores on day one. The movie has opened to a limited number of screens but as the latest trend has been, where the opening days' collections are low but if the word of mouth is good, the movies show soaring box office collections during the weekend.