Bareilly Ki Barfi Celeb Review: Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput Laud Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao For Their Superb Performance
Interestingly, celebrities who watched the film recently laud the makers for coming up with a story that’s strong, accompanied with a lot of laughs. They also appreciated the film's cast for their superb performances.
A still from the film.
For the unversed, the film features Kriti Sanon as Bitti who is a clear oddity in her village in UP, Ayushmann Khurrana as the devious Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar Rao as the naïve Pritam Bidrohi. In her journey to meet the seamless soulmate, she bumps into Chirag, but feels Pritam, who aspires to be an author, is indeed the right choice. While Bitti wants Chirag to help her trace Pritam, Chirag devices an evil plan which unfortunately backfires.
Interestingly, celebrities - who watched the film recently - laud the makers for coming up with a story that’s strong, accompanied with a lot of laughs. They also appreciated the film's cast for their superb performances.
Filmmaker Karan Johar not just found the film delightful, but was also impressed by the dialogues.
#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful...the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2017
Clearly impressed with the film Neha Dhupia found it sweeter than any barfi one would have ever had.
this one is sweeter than any barfi u ve ever had #BareillyKiBarfi is the sweetest film @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon u guys re fab!— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 16, 2017
Arjun Kapoor too enjoyed watching Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Enjoyed #BareillyKiBarfi sweet simple funny & super performances all da best @ayushmannk @kritisanon @RajkummarRao @junochopra @abhayrchopra— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 16, 2017
For Sushant Singh Rajput, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a complete entertainer.
#BareillykiBarfi is such a pure &a complete entertainer.@kritisanon is brilliant & it's her best performance , @ayushmannk is honest (1/2)— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 17, 2017
Ashvini Yardi found the dialogues used really striking.
Thoroughly enjoyed #BareillyKiBarfi great dialogues & fab performances ensure u r in splits throughout..best wishes 2 d team..Kadak👌— Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) August 17, 2017
A Gentleman director was also quick to take to Twitter to share his views.
#BareillyKiBarfi is super charming,fun,quirky &,well, sweet! Great performances by @kritisanon @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao— Gentleman DK (@krishdk) August 17, 2017
Go watch this wknd.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 8 First Impressions Review: Will You Buy it For Rs 45,000 in October?
- Top Car Discounts for August 2017
- LFW 2017: Disha Patani Looks Edgy As She Walks The Ramp For Ritu Kumar
- Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Sporting A Tricolour Scarf On Independence Day
- MS Dhoni to Start Cricket Coaching Academy in Dubai