Bareilly Ki Barfi Celeb Review: Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput Laud Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao For Their Superb Performance

Interestingly, celebrities who watched the film recently laud the makers for coming up with a story that’s strong, accompanied with a lot of laughs. They also appreciated the film's cast for their superb performances.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2017, 11:06 AM IST
A still from the film.
Ever since the makers released the trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi, movie buffs have been waiting for the film’s release. For it isn’t just high on humour, but is also backed with powerful content. Inspired by a French novel Ingredients of Love, the film marks Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's second outing as a director, after the incredible film Nil Battey Sannata.

For the unversed, the film features Kriti Sanon as Bitti who is a clear oddity in her village in UP, Ayushmann Khurrana as the devious Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar Rao as the naïve Pritam Bidrohi. In her journey to meet the seamless soulmate, she bumps into Chirag, but feels Pritam, who aspires to be an author, is indeed the right choice. While Bitti wants Chirag to help her trace Pritam, Chirag devices an evil plan which unfortunately backfires.

Interestingly, celebrities - who watched the film recently - laud the makers for coming up with a story that’s strong, accompanied with a lot of laughs. They also appreciated the film's cast for their superb performances.

Filmmaker Karan Johar not just found the film delightful, but was also impressed by the dialogues.




Clearly impressed with the film Neha Dhupia found it sweeter than any barfi one would have ever had.




Arjun Kapoor too enjoyed watching Bareilly Ki Barfi.




For Sushant Singh Rajput, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a complete entertainer.




Ashvini Yardi found the dialogues used really striking.




A Gentleman director was also quick to take to Twitter to share his views.





