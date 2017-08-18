Bareilly Ki Barfi Movie Review: First Day, First Show

2017 has been the year of small towns and adding to the league is Ashwini Iyer's Bareilly Ki Barfi. Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in rather interesting roles, the film is a romantic-comedy set in Bareilly. The story revolves around an unapologetic and free-spirited small-town girl Bitti, who is in search of someone who would love her for the way she is.The film has a certain raw flavor to it and deals with the lighter side of romance and lots of drama that comes with it. The trailer sees Ayushmann and Rajkummar fighting for Bitti's love resulting in a hilarious love triangle. Just like Ashwini's previous film, Nil Battey Sannat, Bareilly ki Barfi also captures the little things in life in a normal household.Will the film be able to find enough dose of romance and humor in Bitti's normal life? Will Kriti Sanon be able to overcome her Raabta debacle with this film? Will the film be different from regular run-of-mill rom coms? Sameeksha from News18 is inside the theater to find out.