There are some films which stay with you because of the story and there are some because of their surroundings. Bareilly Ki Barfi falls in the second category. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, whose last film Nil Battey Sannata could tug the hearts of the audience with ample emotions and simplicity of the story. Unlike other good Bollywood romances, Bareilly Ki Barfi is not a heartfelt film, neither does it leave a lump in your throat and tears in your eyes. However, the simplicity and authenticity of the story make it worth your time.The story is of Bitti who lives in Bareilly, but unlike other small-town parents, her family lets her do what interests her and thus are borderline progressive, until she reaches her marriageable age. While her mother wants her to find the right match, father values her independence. Disappointed by rejections and her parents' concerns, Bitti finds refuge in a rather unsuccessful novel titled Bareilly Ki Barfi which is written by a drunk and heartbroken Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurana) under the name of Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). Impressed by the writers' skill to identify and like the characteristics deemed characterless in a small-town society, Bitti begins her quest to trace Pritam with the help of Chirag. And what follows next are the sweet complications of a love-triangle.Interestingly, the film’s affable characters, and not the story, will tickle your funny bones. Ashwiny established her knack of presenting normal-est of characters with a certain zing with her debut and carries the legacy forward in Bareilly… More than the dialogues, it's the sentences spoken under the breath that’d catch your attention. The genuine portrayal of a small-town middle-class household works equally well in sustaining the viewers’ interest. From the roads to the way characters communicate and the food they gorge on – every aspect is paid attention to ensure the Bareilly setting of the film feels authentic. Kudos to Ashwiny and the cinematographer to bring alive the minute details of a regular small-town life and weave a hilarious, fictitious tale around it.Talking about the characters, the film revolves around Bitti played by Kriti Sanon. This light-hearted love story is by far the best film done by the actress. Kriti, whose last film Raabta was an absolute disaster, feels fresh on-screen and her rapport with Ayushmann Khurrana will leave you with a smile. Unfortunately, the 'dillipana' of the actress overpowers her Bareilly flavour which makes it a bit difficult for the viewers to connect with her. She doesn't evoke emotions despite being a relatable character.Ayushmann Khuarrna as Chirag Dubey is effortless. The actor has aced the art of portraying a common young man, courtesy his past films. There's a certain selfishness to his character that makes you not fall for him until the very end. As a typical gali ka aashiq, he is flawed, selfish, broken - all in the name of love.Rajkummar Rao once again proves why he's the most underrated actor on the block. His transformation from a meek Pritam Vidrohi to the catalyst that makes Chirag mend his ways is impeccable. The way he keeps his friends in high regard despite being bullied by him shows how gullible, naïve and innocent he is. Moments when Pritam faces difficult to speak clearly (kyunki woh paet se bolta hai), it's his eyes that never lose the tenderness while the entire body language makes you laugh.Apart from the starry-trio, the supporting actors in the film are equally noticeable. Pankaj Tripathi as Bitti's progressive and loving father is wonderful, but Seema Pahwa as her mother takes the cake. She's as real as a small-town mother should be. Her attempt to fit in the ‘progressive’ world despite being bound by the clichéd 'samaj ka socho' thought process is relatable and leads to multiple hilarious sequences in the film. Rohit Choudhary who plays Chirag's friend is equally impressive. There are certain aspects of his character that’d remind you of the way Anand L Rai treats his characters.The film's music isn't a prominent factor and makes you wish Ayushmann got at least one track to croon.All in all, the film strikes a chord because of its authenticity and characters. The story is predictable and flawed too, but the film’s pace and set-up keep you invested. There's no dull moment in the film.Much like its title, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a packet of sweets that you’d enjoy after a meal. It will leave you satiated and happy. Isn't this what 'barfi' is supposed to do?