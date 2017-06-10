Bareilly Ki Barfi to Release on August 18

Mumbai: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's forthcoming directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi, which was earlier supposed to release on July 21, will now hit the screens in August.

Its release date has been pushed to August 18, says the spokesperson of the film.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, a romantic comedy, is set in the north Indian city of Bareilly.

Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, the film has been written by Ashwiny's husband, Nitesh Tiwari, who had directed the blockbuster Dangal.

Talking about her role in Bareilly Ki Barfi Kriti had earlier told IANS: "It's a very tomboyish character. She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms."