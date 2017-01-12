Barely Had Any Interaction With Shoojit Sircar During Runningshaadi.com: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she owes her Pink success to her forthcoming film Runningshaadi.com.

Amit Roy has directed the film, which also stars Amit Sadh and is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sircar.

"When I was selected for 'Runningshaadi.com', Shoojit sir had not even met me once. And while we were shooting, he only came to the location once. We barely had any interaction during 'Runningshaadi.com'," Taapsee said in a statement.

She added: "It was only once he saw the footage of the shoot that he probably thought of me to do the role of Minal Arora. I'm happy I was the first one he approached for that role. I owe a lot to 'Runningshaadi.com' and 'Pink' is one of them."

Runningshaadi.com narrates the story of two young individuals who start an online site, and want to bring lovers together.