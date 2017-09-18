Barun Sobti Turns Chef for the Cast of Tu Hai Mera Sunday

The cast of the upcoming film Tu Hai Mera Sunday got their Sunday fun vibes on with a specially curated event hosts for them at the popular hangout place, Verbana Sky Gardens in Southern Mumbai. The entire cast of the film including Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Avinash Tiwary, Nakul Bhalla and Jay Upadhyay got together along with their director Milind Dhaimade. At the event, even fans of the star cast were invited, selected via a contest and it was Barun and Shahana who turned chefs, making several dishes for the entire cast.The event was in perfect sync with the theme of the film. The film is a story set in Mumbai, telling the tale of 5 friends who escape their daily routines and their individual problems to find solace in playing football every Sunday. Only issue being, they don't have space they can call their own to play the game and the film moves exploring various emotions, relationships. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and also had its Indian premiere at MAMI International Film Festival.