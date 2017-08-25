GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Batman Movie Will Be Part of DC Universe, Confirms Director Matt Reeves

However, in a series of tweets, Reeves has now made it clear that the new Batman film exists in the DC universe. "Just to be clear: Of COURSE Batman will be part of the D.C. Universe. Batman will be BATMAN," he wrote.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2017, 12:27 PM IST
REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Los Angeles: Director Matt Reeves confirmed that his upcoming "Batman" movie would be a part of the larger DC Extended Universe. In an interview in July, Reeves spoke about pitching the movie to Warner Bros. "What they said was, 'Look, it's a standalone, it's not part of the extended universe,'" Reeves said at the time.

However, in a series of tweets, Reeves has now made it clear that the new "Batman" film exists in the DC universe. "Just to be clear: Of COURSE Batman will be part of the D.C. Universe. Batman will be BATMAN," he wrote.

He went on to post, "In my comments from a while back about not being part of the DCEU, I was talking about The Batman being a story specifically about Batman... not about the others in the Universe.

"That it wouldn't be filled with cameos servicing other stories that it would be a BATMAN story." Initially the film was to be written and directed by Ben Affleck, who currently plays the Caped Crusader in the DC films.
