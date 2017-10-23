Batman, Wonder Woman Are Perfect Justice League Leaders, Says Gal Gadot

: Actor Gal Gadot says her onscreen avatar of Wonder Woman is perfectly in sync with Ben Affleck's Batman as the two superheroes leading the Justice League.The 32-year-old actor says the two DC heroes complement each other like yin and yang and yet have a lot of similarities."I think that both of them are very alpha-type. Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common."It's like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything that she doesn't, she has everything that he doesn't, and they work for the same cause... She's warmer and more loving and open, and he's more sophisticated," Gadot tells SFX magazine.While Affleck, 45, believes Batman's character is a "total typecast"."(He is) tough but sophisticated. He's an a**hole. It's a total typecast," he says.The two actors will reprise their roles in Justice League, which opens in theatres on November 17.