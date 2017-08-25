Baywatch Movie Nothing Like The Series: David Hasselhoff

Actor David Hasselhoff says the movie adaptation of Baywatch was nothing like is TV series and was more like an "R-rated romp". The 65-year-old actor played LA County lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the hit TV series which began in 1989 and went on to become a worldwide hit making stars of actresses such as Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Erika Eleniak until it ended in 2001.This year, a movie adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra hit cinema screen. Although Hasselhoff had a cameo role in the film, he insists the project was very far away from his show, reported Femalefirst."Baywatch, they used the title, they used the beach, but the rest of it was more like 'Dirty Grandpa'. It was kind of an R-rated fun romp at the beach. And you know what? There's a giant audience for that," he says in an interview to CinemaBlend."The Rock is probably the nicest guy I've ever met, next to me, and Zac Efron and the cast were so great and they embraced me so much so I have nothing but positive things to say about it."Was it like Baywatch? Not even close. Did they want it to be like that? No, they wanted to make something different, and it's doing quite well around the world," he added.