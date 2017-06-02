Baywatch Movie Review: First Day, First Show

It was years ago, in early '90s, to be more precise that a series which followed a team of lifeguards made its debut on the small screen. Baywatch - which featured David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Willliams and Monte Markham in key roles – grabbed everyone’s attention, courtesy the team’s ability to take their lifeguard duties seriously. The series that ran for 11 seasons and emerged a pop culture phenomenon for many is back, but this time, as a movie.

Yes, stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron feature in the film adaptation of the show, to take on the roles of the original characters that most of the viewers loved to watch.

While David Hasselhoff's character – of a champion seaside lifeguard Mitch Buchannon - has been played by Dwayne, Zac Efron portrays the character Matt Brody- originally played by David Charvet.

Unlike the other stars of Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra gets to play an original character. As the film’s antagonist Victoria Leeds, it’d be interesting to see how she turns mean to The Rock aka Dwayne.

The film’s screenplay has been written by duo Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, whose past gigs include Freddy vs. Jason and the Friday the 13th remake – projects that aren’t really remembered for its hilarious tone.

Will the film offer entertainment? Will the film be remembered for likeable characters and strong performances? Divya Pal is watching the film right now to get you all the answers.

