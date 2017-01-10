All those who were complaining that Priyanka Chopra was hardly there in the first trailer of Baywatch, there is good news. The new trailer has more of PeeCee looking a million bucks and full of sass. The actress plays a negative character and the second trailer highlights that well. Baywatch movie features Dwayne Johnson, Zac Effrom along with Priyanka. Priyanka has already impressed one and all with her show Quantico and now all eyes are on her debut performance in a Hollywood film.