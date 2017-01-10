Baywatch: New Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's Character
All those who were complaining that Priyanka Chopra was hardly there in the first trailer of Baywatch, there is good news. The new trailer has more of PeeCee looking a million bucks and full of sass. The actress plays a negative character and the second trailer highlights that well. Baywatch movie features Dwayne Johnson, Zac Effrom along with Priyanka. Priyanka has already impressed one and all with her show Quantico and now all eyes are on her debut performance in a Hollywood film.
Recommended For You
- Bigger and BetterFIFA Agrees to Expand World Cup to 48 Teams
- The Swift 2.0?Maruti Suzuki Ignis: How It Has Become a Success Even Before Its Launch
- NetflixFirst Look of Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux Starrer Mute Revealed
- RecapBigg Boss 10, Day 85: Manveer, Nitibha Fight, Manu Calls Lopa a 'Spoilt Brat'
- Twitter requestSushma Swaraj Loses Cool After Man Requests For Wife's Transfer On Twitter