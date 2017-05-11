Baywatch Trailer: More Of Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson's Gross Humour; Less Of Priyanka Chopra's Sultry Avatar

For movie buffs, who've been waiting to get the actual glimpse of what Baywatch has to offer, this red band trailer is it!

Considering the movie's rating, the two and a half minute long trailer has all things inappropriate. From the characters taking digs at each other to them using cuss words - Baywatch looks like a hilarious riveting ride.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the film is based on the television series of the same name, which chronicles the journey of a devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson), as he deals with a brash new recruit, Matt Brody (Zac Efron). And together, they set out on a mission to save their Baywatch brand.

The trailer begins with Matt fantasizing about kissing a woman under water until Mitch comes and jolts him to reality. "You never forget the one who steals your heart and the one who kicks your ass," goes on in the background as one sees the witty camaraderie the two share on-screen.

Mitch's digs at Matt roll one after another and so does the gross humour.

For many Indian fans, the high point of this film is the fact that Priyanka Chopra is making her Hollywood debut. While one expected to see much of the Bollywood actress, the trailer only features her in a miss-and-blink appearance. Nonetheless, Priyanka as Victoria Leeds, the villain of the story, grabs attention with her husky voice and sultry avatar.

The film, co-starring Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, is all set to release on May 26, 2017.