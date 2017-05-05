Bazaar Poster: Saif Ali Khan Strictly Means Business In This New Film

Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan's last big screen outing, may not have left the cash registers ringing at the box office, but the actor managed to impress the audience and critics alike with his performance. The actor, who seems to be very selective about his projects, will be next seen in Bazaar.

The makers unveiled the first official poster of the film Thursday night.

The film's director, Gauravv K Chawla, took to Twitter and wrote, "It's been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar - This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPoster."

In the poster, a serious-looking Saif is dressed in a formal business suit. The poster reads, "yaha paisa Bhagwaan nahi, par Bhagwaan se kam bhi nahi" while a grey-haired Saif gazes at the camera.

It's been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar - This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPoster pic.twitter.com/IK8Z5zJDOd — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) May 5, 2017

The film revolves around Indian stock market and is said to be inspired by the 2013 iconic film The Wolf of Wall Street. Late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan will make his debut alongside Saif in Baazar.