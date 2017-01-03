Beauty and The Beast: Emma Watson Nails The Iconic 'Something There' Track

One of the much-awaited films of this year, Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens has released a new audio clip from the film.

Shared on the facebook page, the clip has Emma Watson singing Something There and it's mesmerising!

The iconic song, occurs surinmg Belle's stay at the Beasts' palace as she gets to know and the person he is in reality. The soothing track is an iconic one from Disney's 1992 animated original and listening it in Emma Watson's voice just brings back the memories.

Now we can't wait for the visuals to release and Watson and Stevens proving their acting prowess.

The live-action fantasy film is set to release on March 17, 2017.