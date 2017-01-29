»
Beauty and The Beast: Experience The Magic With New Motion Posters

First published: January 29, 2017, 12:47 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
A still from Beauty and The Beast.

Prepare for some magical moments as the makers of Beauty and The Beast have released motion posters of every important character from the film. After a magical ride through the trailer and Emma Watson singing the iconic Something There track as Belle, the makers have finally introduced the characters with new posters.

Just to make it into the realm of mystical Disney world, every character has a movement symbolising their personality. Check out the posters below and wait for March 17 when the live-action magical romance will unfold:

The wait is already killing us!

