Beauty and The Beast: Experience The Magic With New Motion Posters
A still from Beauty and The Beast.
Prepare for some magical moments as the makers of Beauty and The Beast have released motion posters of every important character from the film. After a magical ride through the trailer and Emma Watson singing the iconic Something There track as Belle, the makers have finally introduced the characters with new posters.
Just to make it into the realm of mystical Disney world, every character has a movement symbolising their personality. Check out the posters below and wait for March 17 when the live-action magical romance will unfold:
Meet Belle. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet the Beast: https://t.co/Zez7tyh38P pic.twitter.com/B2yWg8MtLR
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
Meet the Beast. See more when our final trailer for Beauty and the Beast debuts on Monday #BeOurGuest
Meet Gaston: https://t.co/TsPNqKZjC6 pic.twitter.com/L5mZr6OkUX
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 26, 2017
The wait is already killing us!
Recommended For You
- Star Tech: Watch SWAG King Raftaar's Take on Technology
- Beauty and The Beast: Experience The Magic With New Motion Posters
- Bigg Boss 10 Finale: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Shake a Leg With Finalists
- India U-19 Trainer Rajesh Sawant Found Dead in Hotel Room
- Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country