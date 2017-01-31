countdown To Budget 2017
00 Hours
00 Mins
00 secs
Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Finally Out and It Is Absolutely Magical
The final trailer of Disney's highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast is out and it is absolutely magical. Featuring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the beast, the film has been directed by Bill Condon. A musical, the film has the lead actors doing their own playback. The film also features Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci and Audra McDonald. It will release in theatress on March 17th. So getset to witness one of the finest fairy tales that one has ever read and relive the magical love story.
Recommended For You
- Ace Designers, Gender Benders: What To Expect From LFW 2017
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Triumph Rocket III Cafe Racer: A 2300cc Engine, Vintage Style And a Spoonful of Intimidation
- Have No Grudges Against Lopamudra Raut, Says Bani Judge
- Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Finally Out and It Is Absolutely Magical