X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Been Fan of Nach Baliye Since Childhood: Parineeti Chopra
A still of Parineeti Chopra from Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin.
Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who promoted her forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu on Nach Baliye 8, says she has been a fan of the celebrity dance reality show since childhood.
"I have been a fan of Nach Baliye since childhood. I'm thrilled to see all the beautiful couples perform so well. And it is much appreciated that they manage their work along with rehearsals. They are all so talented," Parineeti said in a statement.
Parineeti was joined by her "Meri Pyaari Bindu" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on the show, which features Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri as judges.
The episode, featuring Parineeti and Ayushmann, will be aired on Star Plus on Saturday.
First Published: May 5, 2017, 5:43 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Sennheiser HE 1 Are World's 'Most Expensive' Headphones at Rs 45 Lakh, Here's Why
- Alia Bhatt Goes Topless For Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot, See Pic