X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Been Fan of Nach Baliye Since Childhood: Parineeti Chopra

IANS

Updated: May 5, 2017, 5:43 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Been Fan of Nach Baliye Since Childhood: Parineeti Chopra
A still of Parineeti Chopra from Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin.

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who promoted her forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu on Nach Baliye 8, says she has been a fan of the celebrity dance reality show since childhood.

"I have been a fan of Nach Baliye since childhood. I'm thrilled to see all the beautiful couples perform so well. And it is much appreciated that they manage their work along with rehearsals. They are all so talented," Parineeti said in a statement.

Parineeti was joined by her "Meri Pyaari Bindu" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana on the show, which features Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri as judges.

CN jiomag contest

The episode, featuring Parineeti and Ayushmann, will be aired on Star Plus on Saturday.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 5:43 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.