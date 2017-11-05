Been Waiting to Feel Less Angry to Speak Out: Uma Thurman on Weinstein Scandal

: Uma Thurman said she is "waiting to feel less angry" before she addresses the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the ongoing problem of sexual harassment in Hollywood.The 'Kill Bill' star, however, said "it's commendable" for so many women to come forward with their own experiences of harassment and assault."I don't have a tidy soundbite for you because I've learned I am not a child and I have learned that when I've spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself."So I've been waiting to feel less angry and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say," Thurman told Access Hollywood.Weinstein, who worked with Thurman on 'Kill Bill', 'Pulp Fiction', and various other films, is currently under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and the UK for sexual assault accusations.Numerous women have come forward against Weinstein in the wake of exposes from The New York Times and The New Yorker, while even more individuals have alleged similar behaviour from men like former Amazon Studios head Roy Price, Kevin Spacey and directors Brett Ratner and James Toback.