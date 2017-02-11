Begum Jaan Starring Vidya Balan to Release on April 14

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan has announced that her forthcoming film Begum Jaan will release on April 14.

Produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, the film is helmed by National Award winner Srijit Mukherji. The Bengali director is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film.

Vidya shared an image on Twitter on Friday, in which she revealed the release date of the film.

"14th April it is," Vidya captioned the image.

14th April it is !! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ndf98wtIID — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 10, 2017

The film was earlier slated to release in January, but the makers postponed the release date.

Vidya plays the title role of the madam of a brothel in the film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey.