Behen Hogi Teri Makers Recreate 80s Classic Jaanu Meri Jaan

1980's hit classic song Jaanu Meri Jaan is back with a modern twist in upcoming comedy-drama Behen Hogi Teri. The song that was originally in Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor starrer Shaan, has been recreated for the film. Giving a carnival-like look to the remake version, the song stars Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan and has been recreated by Rishi Rich.

Juggy D, Shivi and Raftaar has lent their voices for the song and even feature in the song. RD Burman's composition had the voices of Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi. The recreated version has rap added to the melody, while basic EDM sounds have been inserted to make the song peppy for 2017 audience.

Directed by Ajay K Pannalal, Behen Hogi Terithe fun is a comic ride with the typical elements of "mohalle ka pyaar" featuring Rajkummar as Gattu and Shruti Haasan as his childhood love Binny Arora. All set to release on June 2, the film also features actors like Gulshan Grover, Gautam Gulati and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles.