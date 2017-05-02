Rajkummar Rao rules the screen with his persona as much as he makes the character his own. The actor, who was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Aligarh, is now back on screen with Ajay K Pannalal's Behen Hogi Teri.

"All Indians are my brothers and sisters" - a statement which was quite common in school days when one was expected to narrate and learn the pledge by heart - is now being questioned in quite a humorous way by the makers of this film. The film looks like a fun ride with the typical elements of "mohalle ka pyaar" featuring Rajkummar as Gattu and Shruti Haasan as his childhood love Binny Arora. Gattu refuses to accept Binny, who lives in the same locality as him, his sister and then unfolds a drama full of romance, cheesy dialogues and a fresh take on the concept of 'bhaizone'.

The film, all set to release on June 2, also features actors like Gulshan Grover, Gautam Gulati and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles.