Being an Actor Gives Me a Voice to Make a Difference: Sonakshi Sinha

I am a part of the Hindi film industry, and being an actor gives me a voice and the means to make a difference. I wish for every woman in India to have a voice, no matter what walk of life she is in. How do you #ReimagineIndia? https://t.co/gt9xjx9PlM — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 27, 2017

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says having a celebrity status gives her a voice which she can use to make a difference.Sonakshi on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a link of an advertisement."I am a part of the Hindi film industry, and being an actor gives me a voice and the means to make a difference. I wish for every woman in India to have a voice, no matter what walk of life she is in. How do you Re-imagine India," Sonakshi captioned the video.On the acting front, Sonakshi, who was last seen on-screen in Ittefaq featuring Sidharth Malhotra, will next be seen in the second installment of the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi.