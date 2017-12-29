Being an Actor Gives Me a Voice to Make a Difference: Sonakshi Sinha
On the acting front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the second installment of the 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi".
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says having a celebrity status gives her a voice which she can use to make a difference.
"I am a part of the Hindi film industry, and being an actor gives me a voice and the means to make a difference. I wish for every woman in India to have a voice, no matter what walk of life she is in. How do you Re-imagine India," Sonakshi captioned the video.
On the acting front, Sonakshi, who was last seen on-screen in Ittefaq featuring Sidharth Malhotra, will next be seen in the second installment of the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi.
I am a part of the Hindi film industry, and being an actor gives me a voice and the means to make a difference. I wish for every woman in India to have a voice, no matter what walk of life she is in. How do you #ReimagineIndia? https://t.co/gt9xjx9PlM— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 27, 2017
