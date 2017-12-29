GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Being an Actor Gives Me a Voice to Make a Difference: Sonakshi Sinha

On the acting front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the second installment of the 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi".

Kriti Tulsiani | IANS@sleepingpsyche2

Updated:December 29, 2017, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Being an Actor Gives Me a Voice to Make a Difference: Sonakshi Sinha
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says having a celebrity status gives her a voice which she can use to make a difference.

Sonakshi on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a link of an advertisement.

"I am a part of the Hindi film industry, and being an actor gives me a voice and the means to make a difference. I wish for every woman in India to have a voice, no matter what walk of life she is in. How do you Re-imagine India," Sonakshi captioned the video.




On the acting front, Sonakshi, who was last seen on-screen in Ittefaq featuring Sidharth Malhotra, will next be seen in the second installment of the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php