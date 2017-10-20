Bella Hadid, Drake Dating Since Four Months
Drake, 30, threw a birthday party when Hadid turned 21 earlier this month. And since then she has fallen even harder for him.
(Photo: Bella Hadid/Reuters)
Los Angeles Model Bella Hadid and rapper-singer Drake have reportedly been dating each other since last four months.
According to a source, Drake, 30, threw a birthday party when Hadid turned 21 earlier this month. And since then she has fallen even harder for him, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"She thought it was so romantic. It started out casual, but they're definitely serious [now]. They've been meeting up and going out for romantic dinners," a source told Life & Style magazine.
Drake and Hadid first met when the latter was dating singer The Weeknd.
Following her split from The Weeknd in November 2016, "Bella was getting over her ex and wasn't interested in Drake, but that soon changed when Drake turned on the charm and wooed her with romantic gestures, including expensive jewelry and flowers."
"After having such a public relationship and breakup with The Weeknd, who is now dating Selena Gomez, Hadid wants to keep her new relationship on the down low," the source added.
