Ben Affleck Spends Christmas With Former Wife Jennifer Garner, Kids
Despite their split, the stars have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and filed for divorce this April.
File photo of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.
Los Angeles: Former Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and their three children celebrated Christmas as a family.
Affleck, who has been continuing treatment for alcohol addiction, joined Garner and the children on Christmas Day, a source told people.com.
Affleck and Garner have continued to spend time together with their children, and usually spend holidays as a family.
Earlier, they were spotted taking a morning stroll together here, and they united for Thanksgiving this year too.
