Ben Affleck Spends Christmas With Former Wife Jennifer Garner, Kids

Despite their split, the stars have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and filed for divorce this April.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2017, 4:33 PM IST
Ben Affleck Spends Christmas With Former Wife Jennifer Garner, Kids
File photo of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

Los Angeles: Former Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and their three children celebrated Christmas as a family.

Despite their split, the stars have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their children -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and filed for divorce this April.

Affleck, who has been continuing treatment for alcohol addiction, joined Garner and the children on Christmas Day, a source told people.com.

Affleck and Garner have continued to spend time together with their children, and usually spend holidays as a family.

Earlier, they were spotted taking a morning stroll together here, and they united for Thanksgiving this year too.

