Benares Always Brings Back Masaan Memories: Shweta Tripathi

Image: Instagram/ Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi, who was last seen in Masaan and Haraamkhor will next be seen in Mirzapur alongside Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal. Being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the series has a rural setting from north of India as its background a crime drama genre, a first of its kind in India and is being shot extensively in the heartland of India, Benares.The duo, in fact, has been taking breaks from their hectic shoot schedule to explore Benaras. They were often seen visiting different places in Benaras and binging on local street foods. Given that Shweta had shot for Masaan in Benares, the actress made special efforts in taking the actor around."Benaras always brings back Masaan memories and hence on the day we had an early pack up, I took Massey straight to the cafe where Vicky and I had our famous 'Ab tou hum friends ban gaye na' scene from Masaan. I always sit in the same spot and order the same things, cold coffee and a margarita pizza," she said in a statement.Being directed by Karan Anshuman, the film sees Ali as a fiery gangster and Shweta as a confident Mirzapur girl.