Beyond The Clouds Poster Showcases The Spirit Of Mumbai In All Its Glory

Cannes: There's a slum in the foreground and high rises and skyscrapers in the background. The second poster of Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set film Beyond The Clouds, launched at the Cannes Film Festival here on Thursday, showcases the spirit of Mumbai in all its glory.

In one lane, you can spot actor Ishaan Khattar walking away.

#BeyondTheClouds poster unveiled in #Cannes today! Keep tuning in as there is more to unravel about this story! Directed by #MajidMajidi. pic.twitter.com/GN80IRQjeT — Beyond The Clouds (@BTCTheFilm) May 18, 2017

After launching the poster at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, the producers, Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, chose the celebrated Cannes movie gala to bring out a fresh look into the film.

The first look saw Ishaan, Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, with birds at the seaside in Mumbai, and the new poster shows a different side to the buzzing city.

Starring Ishaan with actress Malavika Mohannan in lead roles, the story of Beyond The Clouds is woven around human values and relationships. It is centred around a brother-sister relationship, and Majidi has had a busy schedule shooting the movie in key locations of Mumbai.

Known for masterpieces like Children of Heaven, The Color of Paradise and Baran, Majidi is an Oscar winner, and there's great anticipation from his debut story on India.