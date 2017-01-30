Bhansali Production has assured that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati. The statement comes soon after political party Karni Sena attacked the film’s crew and created massive destruction on sets at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur on Friday, where the film was being shot. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted, equipment were damaged and shooting was stalled by the Karni Sena. They were protesting against an alleged romantic dream sequence that the film was to have featuring Padmavati and Khilji.

On Monday afternoon, in a joint press conference Karni Sena and Bhansali production clarified that an agreement has been reached between the two parties. Production company assured that the film had no such dream sequence and that they were willing to screen whatever they had shot so far to the Karni Sena.

“We want the name to be changed, we just want to tell Bhansali to agree to our demands and ensure that sentiments of the Rajput community is not hurt due to the film, “ said Makrana and added, “History should not be distorted, wrong is wrong. We did not do anything (on the sets of Padmavati). the security personnel fired on us and then we reacted.”

Speaking to CNN News 18, Shobha Sant of Bhansali Production stated that the film would not be shot in Jaipur and that they respected the sentiments of the people of Rajasthan.

While the Karni Sena have allegedly demanded a name change for the film, spokesperson of Bhasali Production have stated that no such demand has been put forth by them.



Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film, features Deepika Padukone in the titular role along with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.